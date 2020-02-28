United, Wolves and Roma into last 16, Porto and Sporting out

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

3 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers cruised into the Europa League last 16 with emphatic aggregate wins, while Arsenal were taken to extra time, AS Roma squeezed through but Sporting and Porto were knocked out on Thursday.

REUTERS: Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers cruised into the Europa League last 16 with emphatic aggregate wins, while Arsenal were taken to extra time, AS Roma squeezed through but Sporting and Porto were knocked out on Thursday.

United breezed to a 6-1 aggregate win over 10-man Bruges after a 5-0 return-leg rout of the Belgians at Old Trafford, while Wolves advanced with a 6-3 overall victory against Espanyol despite a 3-2 second-leg defeat in Spain.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Arsenal's hopes of joining them were left hanging in the balance as they were playing extra time against Olympiakos Piraeus at the Emirates stadium after a Pape Cisse goal early in the second half levelled the contest at 1-1 on aggregate.

Odion Ighalo celebrated his first start for Manchester United with his maiden goal for the club after Bruno Fernandes had fired the home side ahead with a 27th-minute penalty which also produced a red card for Bruges defender Simon Deli.

The centre back was dismissed after he dived in goalkeeping fashion to handle a Daniel James shot before Fernandes sent Simon Mignolet the wrong way with the spot-kick.

Scot McTominay made it 3-0 on the night with a fine first-time shot from 18 metres just before the break and Brazilian midfielder Fred put the icing on the cake with a late brace for United, who won Europe's second-tier competition in 2016.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wolves took a 4-0 first-leg lead to Espanyol and never looked in danger as Adama Traore scrambled in a close-range effort and Matt Doherty also scored as they twice cancelled out goals from Jonathan Calleri who scored a hat-trick.

Roma, 1-0 winners against Gent in the first leg, looked to have a struggle on their hands when Jonathan David levelled the tie on aggregate after 25 minutes but Justin Kluivert eased the Serie A side's nerves with a quick equaliser as they progressed.

Leverkusen blew Porto away with a 3-1 win on the road, after taking a 2-1 lead in Germany last week, thanks to goals from Lucas Alario, Kerem Demirbay and Kai Havertz before Moussa Marega netted a consolation for the home side.

Sporting exited after losing 4-1 at Istanbul Basaksehir following extra time to go down 5-4 on aggregate after Edin Visca gave the hosts a lifeline with a late goal in normal time and then netted a penalty to take them through.

Vfl Wolfsburg beat Swedish side Malmo 3-0 away to breeze through 5-1 on aggregate. FC Basel also progressed with a 1-0 home win over APOEL Nicosia for a 4-0 aggregate success.

(Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Ken Ferris)