United can strike psychological blow at Anfield: Berbatov

LONDON: Manchester United can strike a big psychological blow in the Premier League title race if they beat Liverpool at Anfield for the first time in five years on Sunday, according to former United striker Dimitar Berbatov.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side trailed leaders Liverpool by nine points after losing to Arsenal in early November and languished in 15th spot in the table after a dreadful start.

After a dramatic reversal of fortune they go into Sunday's clash as leaders and knowing that a win would open up a six-point gap over Juergen Klopp's side.

"If United win it will be a big blow for Liverpool psychologically, it will also be a big statement to the Premier League and United will be sending a message that we are back," Berbatov said in an interview with bookmaker Betfair.

With Manchester City firing on all cylinders again, however, Berbatov says that even if United do win, it would be wrong to assume they would be favourites to claim their first league title since former manager Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

"If they do win, they can't sit there and enjoy it because six points is nothing in the Premier League and that's something we've witnessed before," Berbatov, twice a Premier League title winner with United, said.

"It will be a great boost for the team and the confidence if they do win but you don't stop and smile, you must build on it until the very last game.

"In my first season at United, we went head-to-head with Liverpool and it felt great to beat them to the title. Although we lost to them on my debut, we went on to win the title."

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Toby Davis)