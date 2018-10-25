United charged by UEFA for pitch invasions in Juve defeat

Manchester United have been charged by UEFA for field invasions by spectators during their 1-0 home defeat by Juventus in the Champions League, European soccer's governing body said on Wednesday.

A fan ran onto the pitch early on in the game at Old Trafford on Tuesday and another after the match had ended. Both men ran towards Juventus forward and former United player Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese, who had a hand in Juve's winning goal, indulged the second pitch invader by appearing to take a selfie with his phone while the fan was being held by stewards.

UEFA said the field invasions contravened article 16 of their disciplinary regulations and that the case would be dealt with by their Control, Ethics and Disciplinary body on Nov. 22.

United may also face a fine for arriving late to the game. They were fined 15,000 euros (US$17,080) in total by UEFA earlier this month for a late arrival for their home match against Valencia in the same competition which delayed kickoff.

