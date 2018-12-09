United crush Fulham for first league win in five games

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Manchester United earned their first Premier League win in five games with a comfortable 4-1 victory over bottom side Fulham at Old Trafford on Saturday.

With Paul Pogba on the bench once more, United wasted no time in finding their rhythm, as Ashley Young scored his first goal in all competitons for United since 2017 to break the deadlock in the 13th minute.

Juan Mata then stroked home a second to score his 50th Premier League goal in the 28th minute, before Romelu Lukaku scored his first home goal since March to make it 3-0 shorltly before halftime.

Coming into the encounter with a negative goal difference, United were in need of a confidence-building performance and a contest against the Premier League's most porous defence was just what the doctor ordered.

Fulham remained under the cosh after the break but managed a consolation through Aboubakar Kamara's penalty.

But Andre-Frank Anguissa was sent off for Fulham before Marcus Rashford scored a fourth late on to complete a miserable afternoon for Claudio Ranieri's strugglers.

A first three points in the league since early November ensured United climbed to sixth, seven points off the top four, with Chelsea in fifth not in action until later on Saturday, while Fulham remain bottom, three points from safety.

