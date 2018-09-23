United held by Wolves to slip eight points behind leaders

Manchester United were held to a 1-1 draw at home to promoted Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford on Saturday, leaving them eight points adrift of Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Jose Mourinho's side, who had won their last two league games, took the lead in the 18th minute through Brazilian midfielder Fred, who drove home after a sublime short pass from Paul Pogba.

Wolves had looked nothing like a promoted team, playing confident and composed football and they got their reward with a finely worked goal.

Helder Costa got past Luke Shaw and slipped the ball back to Raul Jimenez who perfectly teed-up Joao Moutinho and the Portuguese midfielder fired into the top corner.

(Reporting by Simon Evans, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

