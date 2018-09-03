United must show winning mentality, says Lukaku

REUTERS: Manchester United must show a winning mentality more often in the Premier League but fans will now be able to see improvement from their slow start to the season, striker Romelu Lukaku has said after his two goals saw them record a 2-0 win at Burnley

"We have the mentality, but it needs to come out a bit more. That is what the manager wants and that is what we need to do," Lukaku told the club's website https://www.manutd.com/en/news/detail/romelu-lukaku-reflects-on-man-of-the-match-performance-and-two-goals-in-united-win-at-burnley.

"We should have scored more in the first half and more in the second half, but ... we played better than we did last season and there was a big improvement in our play."

The Belgian international said United had made huge strides since suffering back-to-back defeats by Brighton and Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur.

"The people will now see a different side of us," he added.

"Everything that we worked on in the last couple of weeks is coming out now - lots of quick passing, runs in behind, a lot of action and a lot of chances."

United next travel to Watford in the league on Sept. 15.

