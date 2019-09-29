United States team to play France at the World Cup

FUKUOKA, Japan: United States coach Gary Gold has named the following team for the Rugby World Cup Pool C match against France at the Fukuoka Hakatanomori Stadium on Wednesday.

15-Mike Teo, 14-Blaine Scully (captain), 13-Marcel Brache, 12-Bryce Campbell, 11-Martin Iosefo, 10-AJ MacGinty, 9-Shaun Davies, 8-Cam Dolan, 7-Hanco Germishuys, 6-Tony Lamborn, 5-Nick Civetta, 4-Nate Brakeley, 3-Titi Lamositele, 2-Joe Taufete’e, 1-Eric Fry

Replacements: 16-Dylan Fawsitt, 17-Olive Kilifi, 18-Paul Mullen, 19-Greg Peterson, 20-Ben Pinkelman, 21-Ruben de Haas, 22-Will Magie, 23-Thretton Palamo

(Reporting By Nick Said; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)