United striker Martial suffers another muscle injury

MANCHESTER, England: Manchester United forward Anthony Martial was a last-minute absentee from their Europa League last-32, second leg tie against Club Bruges on Thursday due to injury and is doubtful for the Premier League clash at Everton on Sunday.

United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said the French international, who has scored in his last three games including last week's 1-1 draw in Bruges, felt a muscle injury in the final training session before the return at Old Trafford.

“He didn't feel right during the training yesterday, or he walked off during the training, and he is injured so hopefully it won't be too bad,” Solskjaer told the club's official television channel before kick off against Bruges on Thursday.

“But I don't really know yet how long it will be.”

Martial, 24, missed over seven weeks of action due to a thigh strain towards the start of this season but has managed to score 15 goals in 31 games in all competitions.

His injury puts yet more strain on a United side who are missing fellow striker Marcus Rashford with a back problem and record signing midfielder Paul Pogba with an ankle injury.

United have won their last two Premier League games and are fifth, three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, but trail runaway leaders Liverpool by 38 points after 27 games.

(Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Ken Ferris)