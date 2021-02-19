United to hold talks with Cavani on contract extension - Solskjaer

REUTERS: Manchester United will hold talks with Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani over extending his stay at the Premier League club, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said.

Cavani joined United on transfer deadline day in October on a year-long deal with an option for a further year following his exit from Paris St Germain.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 34-year-old was widely seen as a "panic signing" by British media but with seven goals and two assists in 24 games in all competitions he has impressed Solskjaer.

"I can only say Edinson has done well," Solskjaer said before Sunday's home game with Newcastle United.

"He's really gelled in the group and we'll sit down and speak with him in the near future to see his plans and ours. It's a good discussion to have.

"We always speak to the players and, with the contract situation at the moment, we're very pleased with what he's done."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Solskjaer added that Cavani and midfielder Donny van de Beek, who both missed Thursday's 4-0 first-leg win at Real Sociedad in the Europa League last-32 stage due to muscle injuries, could be fit to face Newcastle.

"They've got a chance, I think, so we've just got to give them until before training on Saturday as we need to pick a team on Saturday," he said. "We'll see how they are and hopefully they can both be available."

Solskjaer's side are second in the table with 46 points after 24 games, 10 behind leaders Manchester City. Newcastle are 17th with 25 points, six points above the relegation zone.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)