NEW YORK: Roger Federer made a shock exit from the U.S. Open on Monday after the five-times champion was beaten 3-6 7-5 7-6(7) 7-6(3) by unseeded Australian John Millman in the round of 16.

Millman advanced to a quarter-final match-up against sixth seed Novak Djokovic.

(Reporting by Simon Jennings; Editing by Peter Rutherford)