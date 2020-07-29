Unsponsored elite runners to be lent carbon-fibre shoes

PARIS: World Athletics announced Tuesday (Jul 28) it was creating a scheme to lend elite runners without sponsorship deals the same carbon-fibre versions of shoes that have revolutionised road running, in an acceptance that the advances in technology are irreversible.

Elite athletes wearing versions of the Nike Vaporfly, the carbon plates of which lend a propulsive sensation to every stride, have set a host of personal bests and Nike runners have practically swept the board in long-distance events - they took 31 of the 36 podium places at the six marathon majors last year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Eliud Kipchoge wore an advanced version of the shoes when the Kenyan become the first man to break the two-hour barrier for the marathon in Oct 2019.

The shoes have led to accusations that they create unfair competition.

World Athletics has already limited the thickness of the sole to 40 millimetres, a rule it kept in place Tuesday.

In a new initiative, track and field's governing body said it would lend athletes the shoes if they do not already receive them from sponsors, under a newly-created "Athletic Shoe Availability Scheme".

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The Working Group on Athletic Shoes will develop this scheme including timelines, elite athlete criteria, numbers of pairs of shoes required and method of distribution," it said in a statement.

The governing body says the rules are designed "to maintain the current technology status quo" until the Tokyo Olympics.

After that a newly formed Working Group on Athletic Shoes, which includes representatives from shoe manufacturers and the World Federation of the Sporting Goods Industry, will work "to set the parameters for achieving the right balance between innovation, competitive advantage and universality and availability."

World Athletics CEO Jon Ridgeon said the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics as a result of the coronavirus pandemic had given the governing body "more time to consult with stakeholders and experts and develop amended rules that will guide the sport through until late 2021".

"We have a better understanding now of what technology is already in the market and where we need to draw the line to maintain the status quo until after the Tokyo Olympic Games," Ridgeon said.