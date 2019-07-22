Unstoppable Fraser-Pryce blazes to 100m glory in London

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce produced a superb display to outclass local favourite Dina Asher-Smith and Ivory Coast's Marie-Josee Ta Lou as she won the women's 100 metres in 10.78 seconds at the London Diamond League on Sunday.

The 32-year-old double Olympic champion made a blistering start to dominate the race from start to finish, giving Asher-Smith (10.92) and Ta Lou (10.98) no chance of catching her.

"It's a long season and I've been training and training. To come out here and run 10.78 is a fabulous time," Fraser-Pryce, whose season's best time of 10.73 came at home in Jamaica last month, said.

"I feel good. The aim is to make sure when I get to the Doha (world championships) that I'm on point. Right now the females are so close in terms of time so you definitely just have to come out and make sure that you're ready to run.

"My aim for Doha is definitely to be on the podium. For me, its a long season from here so I am hoping my experience will come into play."

Hellen Obiri sealed the women's 5,000m in a time of 14:20.36 while fellow Kenyan Agnes Tirop also finished ahead of new mile world record holder Sifan Hassan who was third.

"In the last lap I was thinking, 'work hard' and said to myself when I went past Hassan 'let me go, see if you can catch me," Obiri, who set the best time of the year as well as a new meet record, said.

Akeem Bloomfield won the men's 400m race with his season's best time of 44.40 seconds, ahead of Jonathan Jones of Barbados and Jamaican compatriot Nathon Allen.

Swede Daniel Stahl surpassed Gerd Kanter's 2010 meet record in discus with a 68.56m effort.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)