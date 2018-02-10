Upamecano's first senior goal sets up Leipzig win

Teenager Dayot Upamecano scored the first senior goal of his career to set up a 2-0 win for RB Leipzig against a lacklustre Augsburg in the Bundesliga on Friday.

The 19-year-old Frenchman, in his second season at the club, scored acrobatically from a rebound after Augsburg goalkeeper Marwin Hitz parried Yussuf Poulsen's header.

Midfielder Naby Keita capped an inspirational display by scoring the second with a deflected free kick in the 70th minute, the Guinean's fourth league goal of the season - all of them from outside the area.

Leipzig dominated the game although goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi made a difficult save from Daniel Baier's shot just before the second goal.

Kevin Kampl was close to a third for Leipzig when he struck the crossbar from a free kick and Timo Werner nearly put away the rebound.

Leipzig are second in the Bundesliga with 38 points, three ahead of Bayer Leverkusen, who host Hertha Berlin on Saturday when runaway leaders Bayern Munich (53 points) host Schalke 04.

