US beat Curacao 1-0 to move into Gold Cup semis

REUTERS: Weston McKennie's first-half goal gave the United States a 1-0 win over Curacao in Philadelphia on Sunday to put the defending champions into the Gold Cup semi-finals.

With 25 minutes gone Christian Pulisic sent an inch-perfect cross to the back post where McKennie glanced a header home from close range.

Advertisement

Advertisement

U.S. goalkeeper Zack Steffen had to be on his toes, with Gevaro Nepumoceno coming close on more than one occasion, while at the other end Eloy Room made several stops for Curacao.

The win for the United States sets up a semi-final against Jamaica, runners-up at the last two Gold Cups, in Nashville on Wednesday.

Mexico will play Haiti in the other semi in Glendale, Arizona the day before.

The final will be held in Chicago on July 7.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Peter Rutherford)