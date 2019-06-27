US beat Panama to set up Curacao tie in last eight

REUTERS: Jozy Altidore scored a memorable second half goal to help the United States to a 1-0 win over Panama on Wednesday and set them up for a quarter-final match against Curacao.

Altidore's 42nd strike for the national side with an overhead kick just four meters from goal broke the deadlock 19 minutes into the second period and guaranteed the United States first place in Group D.

The result meant the Gold Cup champions will play Group C runner-up Curacao in Sunday's quarter-final in Philadelphia.

Panama, who finished second in the group with six points, will take on Group C winners Jamaica the same night.

The United States completed the first stage with three clean sheets and scored 11 goals without conceding any in a group that also included Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie)

