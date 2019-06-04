US billionaire Commisso close to buying ACF Fiorentina - source

FLORENCE: U.S. billionaire Rocco Commisso is close to agreeing the purchase of Italian Serie A soccer club ACF Fiorentina from the Della Valle family for around 160 million euros, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

The Della Valle family owns luxury goods group Tod's and, since 2002, the Florence-based club who last season narrowly escaped relegation.

The source said ACF Fiorentina's owner, Diego Della Valle, and Commisso met on Tuesday at Tod's offices in Milan and that a deal could be struck as soon as later on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Italian-born Commisso, owner of the New York's Cosmos and Mediacom chairman, made a failed offer last year to buy a controlling stake in AC Milan.

Commisso did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It was not immediately possible to reach Diego Della Valle for a comment.

(Reporting by Silvia Ognibene, Elvira Pollina; Editing by Mark Bendeich)

