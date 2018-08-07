US billionaire Kroenke seeks to buy all of Arsenal

US billionaire Kroenke seeks to buy all of Arsenal

Stan Kroenke, the majority owner of Arsenal, has made an offer to buy all of the English Premier League club in a deal that values it at around 1.8 billion pounds (US$2.33 billion), after he secured the backing of minority owner Alisher Usmanov.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Arsenal vs Burnley - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - May 6, 2018 Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke applauds from the stands Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

The American billionaire, who already owns 67 percent of the club, said in a statement to the London stock exchange that he thought the club would benefit from being taken private.

