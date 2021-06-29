US first lady may attend Olympics opening in Tokyo, Biden says

WASHINGTON: U.S. first lady Jill Biden may go to Tokyo to attend the Olympics opening ceremony next month, her husband, President Joe Biden, said on Tuesday.

"We're trying to work that out now. That's the plan," he told reporters at the White House as he departed for an unrelated trip to Wisconsin.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The ceremony, scheduled for July 23, has been beset by the COVID-19 pandemic that pushed back the 2020 Summer Games hosted by Japan to this year with the host country still grappling with the coronavirus pandemic.

The 15-day Olympic torch relay ahead of the ceremony will take place without spectators and off public roads.

While many U.S. athletes have been vaccinated and will compete at the world's largest sporting event, COVID-19 safety protocols and travel restrictions have largely curbed any expected crowds.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu and Howard Goller)

Advertisement