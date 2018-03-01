U.S. Olympic Committee Chief Executive Scott Blackmun is resigning for health reasons, the organization said on Wednesday, following months of sustained criticism in the wake of the sex abuse scandal involving former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

In a statement, the USOC cited Blackmun's "ongoing health issues" related to prostate cancer, for which he has been receiving treatment. The group also announced new reforms aimed at protecting its athletes from abuse.

(Reporting by Joseph Ax, Editing by Ben Klayman)