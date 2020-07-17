US Olympic gymnastics trials set for next June

USA Gymnastics will conduct the trials for next year's Tokyo Olympics from June 24-27 in St. Louis, Missouri, the sport's governing body announced Friday.

American women have won the past two team Olympic gold medals and boast the past four all-around Olympic champions, including 2016 Rio winner Simone Biles, who has a combined 30 world and Olympic medals.

The Tokyo Olympics were to have started next week but were postponed to 2021 due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The US trials had been set for St. Louis on Jun 25-28 this year before the Olympics were pushed.

Following the US meet, the full American gymnastics squad for the Tokyo Games will be announced ahead of the Jul 23, 2021 Olympic start in Japan.

The US Gymnastics Championships, which serve as final Olympic selection events for trampoline and rhythmic gymnastics, will be staged Jun 22-27 at St. Louis.

