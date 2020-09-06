US Open day six

Highlights of the sixth day at the U.S. Open in New York on Saturday. The Grand Slam is being played without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Times ET; GMT-4):

1645 MLADENOVIC-BABOS WITHDRAWN FROM DOUBLES DRAW

Top seeds Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos were withdrawn from the U.S. Open women's doubles competition after Mladenovic received a COVID-19 quarantine notice from public health officials, the tournament organisers said.

Mladenovic is one of 10 players who came in contact with France's Benoit Paire, who pulled out of the tournament after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

1620 SERENA SEALS COMEBACK WIN

Third seeded Serena Williams rallied from a set down to beat fellow American Sloane Stephens 2-6 6-2 6-2 in a clash of former champions.

1600 POSPISIL, DE MINAUR THROUGH TO LAST-16

Canada's unseeded Vasek Pospisil overcame a mid-match blip to score an upset 7-5 2-6 4-6 6-3 6-2 win over Spain's eighth seed Roberto Bautista Agut.

Pospisil will next face Australian Alex de Minaur, who also needed five sets to put away 11th seed Karen Khachanov of Russia.

(Compiled by Rohith Nair and Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)