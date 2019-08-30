Tennis: Gauff sets up Osaka showdown in US Open third round

NEW YORK: Crowd-pleasing teenager Coco Gauff came through a tough battle with qualifier Timea Babos 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 on Thursday (Aug 29) to set up a third-round clash at the US Open against top seed and defending champion Naomi Osaka.

The 15-year-old American phenomenon was forced to dig deep to become the youngest player since Anna Kournikova in 1996 to reach the third round of the women's singles at Flushing Meadows.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I was tested a lot. I think we both were just testing each other," Gauff said. "It’s just that type of match where anyone could have won."

Gauff rode into this year's tournament with enormous expectations after a dream run at Wimbledon where she beat five-times champion Venus Williams on her way to the fourth round.

Coco Gauff of the United States hits to Timea Babos of Hungary (not pictured) on day four of the 2019 US Open tennis tournament. (Photo: Reuters/Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports)

A fired up Gauff prevailed after a 12-stroke rally late in the third set to set up a break point opportunity, pumping her fists wildly and shouting in excitement in front of a packed crowd that was firmly on her side.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The pair seemed nearly evenly matched, with wildcard Gauff maintaining a slightly tighter performance and committing 34 unforced errors compared to 42 from Hungarian Babos.

Gauff will face off against 21-year-old Osaka, who also holds the Australian Open title, in the third round of the tournament on Saturday for a clash that may provide a glimpse at the future of the women's game.

