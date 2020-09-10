US Open order of play on Thursday

REUTERS: Order of play on the main show court on the 11th day of the U.S. Open on Thursday (prefix number denotes seeding):

Arthur Ashe Stadium

Men's doubles final (1900 GMT/3 PM ET)

Mate Pavic(CROATIA)/Bruno Soares(BRAZIL) v 8-Wesley Koolhof(NETHERLANDS)/Nikola Mektic(CROATIA)

Women's singles semi-finals (2300 GMT/7 PM ET)

28-Jennifer Brady (U.S.) v 4-Naomi Osaka (JAPAN)

3-Serena Williams (U.S.) v Victoria Azarenka (BELARUS)

(Compiled by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru)