REUTERS: The U.S. Open golf championship, which had been set for June 18-21 at Winged Foot in New York, has been rescheduled due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, the U.S. Golf Association announced on Monday.

The new dates for the year's third major are Sept. 17-20 also at Winged Foot.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto; Editing by Catherine Evans)