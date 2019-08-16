US safety agencies investigate plane crash involving racecar driver Dale Earnhardt Jr

Two U.S. safety agencies are investigating the crash of a small plane in Tennessee on Thursday that was carrying retired racecar driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., his wife and daughter, officials said.

Earnhardt's sister Kelley said on Twitter the two pilots of the Cessna Citation and three family members were safe and being taken to a hospital for observation. There were no serious injuries, according to officials in Tennessee cited by media.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane rolled off the end of a runway at Elizabethton Municipal Airport and caught fire. The National Transportation Safety Board was also investigating.

