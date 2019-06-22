US Soccer agrees to mediation with US women’s team over gender discrimination - WSJ

WASHINGTON: The U.S. Soccer Federation has reached a tentative agreement for mediation with 28 players in the U.S. women's soccer team to resolve complaints in a lawsuit in which the women are seeking equal pay with the men's soccer team and improvements in working conditions, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

U.S. Soccer's lawyers in a letter on Monday agreed to participate in mediation after the ongoing women's World Cup, the Journal said, citing people familiar with the situation.

(Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Bill Berkrot)