US to host four-team women's tournament

REUTERS: The United States women's national team will host World Cup contenders Australia, Brazil and Japan in a four-team tournament later this year, U.S. Soccer announced on Wednesday.

The July 26-Aug. 2 Tournament of Nations, which was launched last year and won by Australia, will include three doubleheader events at venues in Kansas City, Kansas, East Hartford, Connecticut and Bridgeview, Illinois.

The United States will cap the first day of competition when they face Japan in Kansas City for a rematch of the 2015 World Cup final won by the Americans.

That match will follow the opener between Australia and Brazil, who are currently ranked sixth and eighth in the world, respectively.

The tournament winner will be based on total points, with the first tiebreaker being overall goal difference.

Australia, Brazil and Japan have already qualified for the 2019 Women's World Cup in France while the U.S. will play for their berth when they host the 2018 CONCACAF Women's Championship in October.

(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Christian Radnedge)