US Women's star Heath out for up to three months: Man Utd

LONDON: United States Women's forward Tobin Heath has been ruled out for up to three months with an ankle injury, Manchester United manager Casey Stoney said on Friday (Jan 29).

Heath suffered the injury in training and has not played since scoring in United's Women's Super League victory against Bristol City in December.

The World Cup winner joined United on a one-year contrast last summer, and has scored four goals in 11 appearances.

"We are looking at 10-12 weeks from the injury. She was a big player for us so she is a big loss but as with all injuries I always say it is a window of opportunity for someone else," Stoney said.

"Obviously it is a big loss for us and it's disappointing for her, but she is heavily influential in our environment and we will work to get her back as safe and quick as possible."

Heath will miss the United States' defence of the four-team SheBelieves Cup, which starts in America on February 18.

The 32-year-old played in her country's World Cup final victories in 2015 and 2019.

She also won Olympic Gold medals with the United States in 2008 and 2012.