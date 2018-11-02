Football: Bolt trial finished at Central Coast Mariners

MELBOURNE: Olympic sprint champion Usain Bolt has finished his football trial at Central Coast Mariners and will leave the club after failing to agree commercial terms, the A-League side said on Friday (Nov 2).

"Despite the fact that we could not come to an agreement that would continue Usain Bolt's football journey with the Central Coast Mariners, we've been thrilled to have the Olympic champion sprinter and world record holder as part of our Club for these past eight weeks,” Mariners owner Mike Charlesworth said in a statement.



The 32-year-old Jamaican, a passionate football fan, has been on trial at the club since August as he attempts to make an audacious switch to a second professional sport after one of the most decorated careers in athletics.

The club also offered a contract to the eight-times Olympic gold medallist last month.

"The club can confirm that a contract proposal has been offered by the Central Coast Mariners and negotiations remain ongoing with Usain Bolt and his management regarding his football future," the Mariners said in a statement on Oct 22.

"The Central Coast Mariners want to ensure that Usain Bolt is given every chance possible to fulfil his dream to become a professional football player."

Despite two goals in one pre-season friendly, Bolt's performances for the Mariners have not been overly impressive and manager Mike Mulvey suggested at the weekend that the Jamaican would not on current form be worth a place in his side.

The club said Bolt had made "great progression" in his time at the Gosford-based club and they were looking at ways to give him "more individual intensive training and competitive game time" but that it would have to be away from the A-League.



Football Federation Australia (FFA) had also made it clear that the "marquee" money that has in the past helped Australian clubs lure the likes of Italian forward Alessandro Del Piero to the A-League would not be available to sign Bolt.

Home crowds for the Mariners last season averaged just over 7,000 but the club said that while they would need third party help to fund a deal, media reports that it could be worth as little as A$150,000 (US$106,185) a season were "inaccurate".

"Usain Bolt's management and the Central Coast Mariners are in conversations with external partners to find a commercial solution that suits all parties," read the statement.

"Without the financial contribution of an external third-party, it is unlikely that Usain Bolt and the Central Coast Mariners will agree to terms."

According to Forbes, Bolt was earning upwards of US$20 million a year mostly from endorsements before his retirement from athletics in 2017.

