USOC seeks to revoke USA Gymnastics status as governing body

REUTERS: The United States Olympic Committee (USOC) said on Monday it has taken steps to revoke USA Gymnastics' status as the national governing body for the sport.

The USOC said the challenges facing the governing body, which is trying to recover from a scandal over the sexual abuse of hundreds of female athletes by one of its team doctors, are more than it is capable of overcoming in its current form.

"Seeking to revoke recognition is not a conclusion that we have come to easily," USOC chief executive Sarah Hirshland said in a statement. "In the short-term, we have to work to ensure that USAG gymnasts have the support necessary to excel on and off the field of play."

