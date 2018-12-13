Valencia's record-signing Guedes to undergo surgery

Valencia's record signing Goncalo Guedes is expected to be out for up to two months after deciding to undergo surgery to treat a hernia problem, the La Liga club said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Portugal winger made a permanent move to Valencia from Paris St Germain last August for 40 million euros (US$45 million)after an impressive season on loan but has so far failed to live up to his price tag, failing to score in 10 league games.

Guedes, 22, has started Valencia's last four league outings but has lacked the speed and explosiveness which helped the club finish fourth in La Liga last season to qualify for the Champions League.

His decline has mirrored that of his side, who have only won three league games and are 15th in the standings. They were eliminated from the Champions League but have qualified for the last 32 of the Europa League.

(Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Toby Davis)