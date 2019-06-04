Football: Valencia honour blind fan with statue at Mestalla Stadium

MADRID: Spanish football club Valencia have paid tribute to a long-time supporter who, despite going blind, renewed his season ticket until the day he died.

Vicente Aparicio lost his sight at age 54 due to a detached retina, but he never lost his passion for football and turned up for every game at the Mestalla Stadium to soak in the atmosphere.



Advertisement

Advertisement

He died in 2017.

Now, a bronze statue of Aparicio sits on seat 164 on row 15, said the club in a statement on their website. It was where he sat at every home game, while his son described the events on the field to him.

Here come the tears...

What an amazing story, incredible from @valenciacf 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/7L4ILsLnuk — Emma (@THFC_EmmaD) June 3, 2019

Valencia, owned by Singaporean billionaire Peter Lim, are marking their 100th anniversary.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It's been a good year as the club recently won the Copa del Rey, beating Spanish giants Barcelona 2-1 to earn their first major trophy since lifting the Cup in 2008.



The statue of Aparicio is part of their centenary year celebrations.

"Although he and so many other Valencianistas are no longer with us, his is a story that exemplifies the passion fans have for the club," Valencia said.

"It is a sentiment worthy of celebration."

