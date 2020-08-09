Van Aert edges Alaphilippe in tight Milan-Sanremo finish

Belgian Wout van Aert won the Milan-Sanremo 'Monument' classic, beating defending champion Julian Alaphilippe of France in a tight sprint finish after 305km on Saturday.

Team Jumbo-Visma rider Van Aert, who won the Strade Bianche classic last Saturday, was the only rider able to follow Alaphilippe's brutal attack in the ascent to the Poggio, some seven km from the finish.

Australian Michael Matthews took third place.

The race was scheduled for mid-March but was postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

