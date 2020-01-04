Van Bronckhorst named Guangzhou R&F head coach

Former Feyenoord boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst has been appointed the new coach of Guangzhou R&F for the upcoming season, the Chinese Super League club announced on Saturday.

The ex-Barcelona, Arsenal and Netherlands full back replaces Dragan Stojkovic, who left the club by mutual consent on Friday.

Van Bronckhorst stood down from his role as head coach of Feyenoord at the end of the season in the Netherlands having guided the club to the Eredivisie title in 2017.

The 44-year-old will be expected to return Guangzhou to the upper reaches of the Chinese Super League after two disappointing seasons under Stojkovic.

While the Serbian took the club into the top six of the Chinese Super League in his first two campaigns, 10th and 12th place finishes in 2018 and 2019 respectively saw the former Nagoya Grampus coach part company with Guangzhou.

(Reporting by Michael Church, Editing by Himani Sarkar)

