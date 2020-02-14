Vandoorne appointed Mercedes F1 reserve driver

Former McLaren driver Stoffel Vandoorne will be an official reserve for Mercedes in Formula One this season while also competing in the all-electric Formula E series, the team announced on Friday.

The 27-year-old Belgian, who left McLaren at the end of 2018 after starting 41 grands prix, is leading the Formula E standings after three rounds and competing in Mexico City this weekend.

He will share duties with Mexican Esteban Gutierrez, who raced for Sauber and Haas between 2013-16 and also has simulator and development duties, on race weekends.

French driver Esteban Ocon was the Mercedes reserve last season but he is now racing for Renault.

Formula E has three calendar clashes with Formula One this season.

The race in Rome is scheduled for the same weekend as the Vietnamese Grand Prix on April 5, Seoul coincides with the Dutch GP at Zandvoort on May 3 and Jakarta's debut clashes with the Baku Grand Prix on June 7.

Both series have called off races in China due to the coronavirus.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Christian Radnedge)