Vandoorne to leave McLaren at end of F1 season

MONZA, Italy: Belgian driver Stoffel Vandoorne will leave McLaren at the end of the Formula One season, the team said in a statement on Monday.

The move means McLaren will start next season with an all-new line-up. Double world champion Fernando Alonso has already announced his departure, with fellow-Spaniard Carlos Sainz coming in from Renault.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)