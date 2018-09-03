Vandoorne to leave McLaren at end of F1 season

Sport

Vandoorne to leave McLaren at end of F1 season

Belgian driver Stoffel Vandoorne will leave McLaren at the end of the Formula One season, the team said in a statement on Monday.

Formula One F1 - Belgian Grand Prix
Formula One F1 - Belgian Grand Prix - Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium - August 23, 2018 McLaren's Stoffel Vandoorne during the press conference REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Bookmark

MONZA, Italy: Belgian driver Stoffel Vandoorne will leave McLaren at the end of the Formula One season, the team said in a statement on Monday.

The move means McLaren will start next season with an all-new line-up. Double world champion Fernando Alonso has already announced his departure, with fellow-Spaniard Carlos Sainz coming in from Renault.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark