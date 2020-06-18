VAR called into action as Eibar draw with Athletic Bilbao

MADRID: Video technology played a key role as Eibar drew 2-2 at home with Athletic Bilbao in a La Liga Basque derby played behind closed doors on Wednesday.

Athletic went ahead in the eighth minute when Raul Garcia scored a penalty awarded after the referee went to the pitch-side monitor and spotted that home defender Gonzalo Escalante had blocked a shot with his hand.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Eibar forward Kike Garcia equalised in the 19th minute and the home side went in front with a spot-kick from Fabian Orellana in the 78th after the referee again consulted the monitor and saw Dani Garcia had hauled down Escalante while contesting a corner.

Dani Garcia quickly made amends, however, by sending in a cross for substitute Asier Villalibre to equalise with his first touch in the 81st minute.

Athletic are 10th in the standings on 39 points from 29 games while Eibar are 16th on 28.

Elsewhere, Celta Vigo drew 0-0 at Real Valladolid as their talisman Iago Aspas had penalty saved by Valladolid's Jordi Masip in the second half.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The draw left Celta hovering above the relegation zone in 17th place on 27 points. Valladolid are 14th on 33.

(Reporting by Richard Martin, editing by Ed Osmond)