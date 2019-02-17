VAR controversy overshadows Fiorentina’s win at SPAL

REUTERS: A controversial decision from a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) review proved crucial as Fiorentina overcame SPAL 4-1 in Serie A on Sunday at the Stadio Paolo Mazza.

The score was tied at 1-1 with 13 minutes remaining thanks to first half goals from SPAL striker Andrea Petagna and Fiorentina’s Edmilson Fernandes, when the home side took the lead through Mattia Valoti from a counterattack.

However, referee Luca Pairetto reviewed the move and decided to disallow SPAL’s goal and award Fiorentina a penalty at the other end for a trip on Federico Chiesa in the build-up, which Jordan Veretout converted.

Giovanni Simeone and Gerson then added further strikes for Fiorentina before fulltime to give them the win that moves them into eighth place on 35 points, although Torino and Sampdoria have the chance to overtake them later in the day.

SPAL, meanwhile, remain in 15th place on 22 points, four points clear of the relegation zone.

