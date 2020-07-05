VAR denies Betis penalty in 1-1 draw at Celta, Valladolid leave it late at Alaves

REUTERS: Celta Vigo were held to a 1-1 draw by Real Betis at the Balaidos Stadium in La Liga on Saturday after the visitors were denied a second half penalty by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

Nolito gave Celta the lead in the first half with a clever free kick from a tight angle, bending his effort around the wall before the ball beat goalkeeper Joel Robles and sneaked in at the near post.

Betis were awarded a penalty in the second half when Rafinha made contact with Andres Guardado's foot as he took his shot at the edge of the box but the referee overturned the decision following a three-minute VAR review.

However, the visitors were the better side in the second half and their domination paid off in the 79th minute when centre back Zouhair Feddal controlled a deep cross from a set-piece play to fire home the equaliser.

Meanwhile, Real Valladolid beat Deportivo Alaves 1-0 in a mid-table clash. Defender Joaquin Fernandez scored his second goal of the season in the 88th minute to give his side all three points at the Jose Zorrilla Stadium.

The results leave Celta, Eibar and Alaves on 35 points each. However, Alaves are ahead in 15th place on head-to-head points followed by Eibar and Celta.

Valladolid moved up to 13th with 39 points while Betis dropped down to 14th, a point behind.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)