VAR spells double trouble for Lazio's Acerbi

MILAN: Lazio defender Francesco Acerbi suffered double frustration on Monday when he was booked for celebrating what he thought was a stoppage-time equaliser in the Serie A match against Atalanta which was then disallowed after a VAR review.

Acerbi headed in Luis Alberto's cross and got so carried away that he was given a yellow card.

Play was interrupted for nearly two minutes before the video assistant referee ruled that Acerbi's foot was fractionally offside, and the goal was chalked off to wild cheers from the home fans.

The decision meant Duvan Zapata's first-minute goal was enough to give Atalanta a 1-0 win in a match between two sides who are battling for Champions League places.

Lazio defender Stefan Radu failed to cut out a cross from Robin Gosens and the ball found Zapata who fired past Thomas Strakosha.

Lazio, who stayed fifth with 25 points, extended their winless run to seven games in all competitions and are only one ahead of sixth-placed Atalanta, with AS Roma and Sassuolo also on 24.

Only 10 points separate fourth-placed AC Milan (26) from Genoa in 16th.

(Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Ed Osmond)