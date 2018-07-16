VAR used for first time in World Cup final

Sport

VAR used for first time in World Cup final

The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) was used for the first time in a World Cup final to award France a 38th-minute penalty which Antoine Griezmann scored to give them a 2-1 lead over Croatia on Sunday.

World Cup - Final - France v Croatia
Soccer Football - World Cup - Final - France v Croatia - Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, Russia - July 15, 2018 Referee Nestor Pitana checks VAR before the penalty is awarded REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Bookmark

MOSCOW: The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) was used for the first time in a World Cup final to award France a 38th-minute penalty which Antoine Griezmann scored to give them a 2-1 lead over Croatia on Sunday.

Referee Nestor Pitana was alerted to a possible handball and after checking the off-field screen he decided Ivan Perisic had handled the ball in trying to clear a French set-piece.

The match at the Luzhniki Stadium had already seen the first own goal in a World Cup final when the ball flicked off Croatia striker Mario Manduzkic and past his own keeper to put France 1-0 up after 18 minutes.

FIFA has declared the use of VAR at the World Cup in Russia a success.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark