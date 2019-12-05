Vardy scores again as Leicester win seventh straight match

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Leicester City forward Jamie Vardy struck for the seventh Premier League game in a row to help his rampant side to a 2-0 home win over basement club Watford, a seventh consecutive league victory that leaves them second in the table.

Vardy, the league's top scorer, smashed home from the penalty spot in the 55th minute to net his 14th goal of the season while midfielder James Maddison sealed the points with a strike deep in stoppage time.

Vardy had seen a penalty appeal turned down earlier in the game which instead earned him a yellow card for simulation but his side were soon awarded a spot kick when Watford's Adam Mesina was penalised for striking Jonny Evans in the face.

Watford were playing their first game under caretaker coach Hayden Mullins after Quique Sanchez Flores was sacked following their 2-1 defeat by Southampton and showed plenty of fighting spirit as Leicester had to sweat to continue their winning run.

Winger Harvey Barnes was the hosts' biggest threat and had several opportunities, including a chance to double the lead when he raced towards an incisive pass from Vardy but he was thwarted from close range by a brave block from Mesina.

Leicester are second behind Liverpool in the standings on 35 points after 15 games, while Watford stay rooted to the bottom on eight.

(Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Ian Chadband)