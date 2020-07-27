Vardy wins Premier League's 'Golden Boot'

REUTERS: Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy won the Premier League's Golden Boot award for the top scorer after finishing the season with 23 goals.

Vardy was unable to score in Leicester's 2-0 final day loss to Manchester United on Sunday - a result which meant the Foxes missed out on a Champions League place and had to settle for fifth place and the Europa League next season.

The 33-year-old is the oldest player to win the award and the first from Leicester City and popped Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Southampton's Danny Ings, who finished on 22 goals each.

"It's a wonderful individual achievement," said Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers. "We wouldn't be where we are without his quality and goals.

"He's a joy to work with, has a great mentality and has such quality. It's a huge accolade and we're all delighted for him."

Manchester City's Brazilian keeper Ederson won the Golden Glove award, moving above Burnley's Nick Pope after collecting his 16th clean sheet of the season in the season in a 5-0 win against Norwich.

Pope conceded in Burnley's 2-1 defeat against Brighton and ended with 15 shut-outs.

(Reporting by Simon Evans, editing by Pritha Sarkar)