Vasco move into fourth after draw with Bragantino

Vasco da Gama moved into fourth place in Brazil's Serie A on Sunday thanks to a 1-1 draw at home to Bragantino.

Alerrando missed a first-half penalty for the visitors and then the game sparked into life with two goals in a minute shortly after the break.

Vinicius Paiva gave Vasco the lead after 50 minutes, only for Lucas Evangelista to equalise a minute later with a splendidly-placed shot through a crowded box.

The point takes Vasco on to 18 points from 11 games, the same as Palmeiras, who have played a game fewer. Bragantino are fourth bottom of the 20-team league with 11 points from 12 games.

