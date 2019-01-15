Venus Williams secures come-from-behind win

SYDNEY: Venus Williams celebrated her 19th main draw appearance at the Australian Open with a come-from-behind 6-7(3) 7-6(3) 6-2 victory over 25th seed Mihaela Buzarnescu on Tuesday, marking a successful day for some of the sport's oldest active competitors.

The 38-year-old, who is unseeded for the first time since 2014 and is the oldest player in the women's draw, will meet France's Alize Cornet in the second round.

It was a good day for some of the veterans of the sport after big serving 39-year-old Ivo Karlovic, the oldest male player, served his way into the second round against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz, a man 18 years his junior.

Title contender Roger Federer, aged 37, comfortably won his first round match on Monday.

