Venus Williams sends Giorgi packing

NEW YORK: Venus Williams beat Italy's Camila Giorgi 6-4 7-5 in the U.S. Open second round on Wednesday to set up a possible third-round match against her younger sister Serena.

Venus, seeded 16th, powered through the first set but appeared to lose energy towards the end of the second in broiling conditions inside the newly built Louis Armstrong Stadium.

She said the crowd's encouragement had helped her.

"I felt the energy, definitely," Venus said. "That love-40 game at four all was not looking good and you guys really got me through that."

Venus Williams won U.S. Open in 2000 and 2001.

(Reporting by Amy Tennery and Rory Carroll, editing by Ed Osmond)

