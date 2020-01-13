Verona's Serie A meeting with Genoa delayed to re-draw pitch markings

REUTERS: Hellas Verona's Serie A match against Genoa at the Stadio Marc’Antonio Bentegodi was delayed by 15 minutes on Sunday because the pitch lines were not straight.

The game was scheduled to kick off at 1800 local time but had to be pushed back to 1815 after referee Maurizio Mariani discovered the issue during a pre-match pitch inspection.

Genoa confirmed on social media that the delay had been called "to re-draw the lines that mark the penalty areas".

Eight points separate 13th-placed Verona (22 points) from Genoa in 18th (14), as the visitors look for a win that would lift them out of the relegation zone.

