Verratti has a sprained ankle, PSG say

PARIS: Midfielder Marco Verratti sprained his ankle during Paris St Germain’s 9-0 demolition of En Avant Guingamp on Saturday, medical checks have confirmed.

“The MRI has confirmed a sprained left ankle without any other injury,” PSG said in a statement on Sunday.

“New checks early in the week will help define the length of his absence.”

Italy international Verratti left the pitch after 13 minutes of the match after a Guingamp player stepped on his ankle. Ligue 1 leaders PSG travel to Manchester United for their Champions League last-16 first leg on Feb. 12.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; editing by Clare Fallon)