Verstappen on pole for Brazilian Grand Prix

SAO PAULO: Max Verstappen put Red Bull on pole position for the Brazilian Grand Prix on Saturday with Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel alongside on the front row.

The pole at Interlagos was the second of the Dutch 22-year-old's Formula One career.

Lewis Hamilton, who clinched his sixth world championship in Texas two weeks ago and had been quickest in final practice, qualified third for Mercedes.

(Writing by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Ed Osmond)