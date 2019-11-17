Verstappen on pole for Brazilian Grand Prix

Sport

Verstappen on pole for Brazilian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen put Red Bull on pole position for the Brazilian Grand Prix on Saturday with Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel alongside on the front row.

Formula One F1 - Brazilian Grand Prix
Formula One F1 - Brazilian Grand Prix - Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace, Interlagos, Sao Paulo, Brazil - November 16, 2019 Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrates finishing in pole position.REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Bookmark

SAO PAULO: Max Verstappen put Red Bull on pole position for the Brazilian Grand Prix on Saturday with Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel alongside on the front row.

The pole at Interlagos was the second of the Dutch 22-year-old's Formula One career.

Lewis Hamilton, who clinched his sixth world championship in Texas two weeks ago and had been quickest in final practice, qualified third for Mercedes.

(Writing by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark